TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and not as cold. Low: 41. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 69. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with decent rain chances in the morning. Despite rain chances in the morning. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 57. High: 71. Winds: SW 20-25 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with decent chance of storm in the afternoon. Some storms could be severe. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 50. High: 75. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances ending early. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 46. High: 52. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 30. High: 51. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 31. High: 56. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and much warmer. Low: 41. High: 66. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.