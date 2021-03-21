Sunday Evening Forecast: Active week of weather ahead

TONIGHT: Clouds will arrive late which will keep us a bit warmer than the two previous nights. Low: 53. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A shower or two are possible in the morning. Storms will slowly begin to increase as we head into to tomorrow evening. A few of these storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and pocket change hail to our NW. Chance of rain: 80% (Late/Night). High: 68. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few leftover showers are possible Tuesday morning. However, this additional rain really won’t amount to that much. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 75. Winds: W 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be on the strong side. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 55. High: 67. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off for the remainder of the day. Some storms could be on the strong side but a widespread severe weather outbreak is still not expected. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 55. High: 67. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 46. High: 74. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 52. High: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 50. High: 72. Winds: N 10 MPH.