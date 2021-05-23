Sunday Evening Forecast: Afternoon rain chances continue into this week

TONIGHT: Isolated showers possible especially to the west. Chance of rain 30%. Low: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible especially in the afternoon driven by the daytime heating. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 80. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. High: 83. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers possible in the morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. High: 85. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 69. High: 86. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: 70. High: 87. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of heat driven showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 84. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 85. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.