Sunday Evening Forecast: Another chilly night, no rain to start the week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and relatively chilly. Low: 43. Winds: W 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. High: 73. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and continuing to trend warmer. A warmer start is expected Tuesday morning as well. Low: 50. High: 75. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler once a cold front pushes through. This will be a dry cold front with rain not expected at this time. Low: 36. High: 64. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Clouds will increase throughout the day and afternoon temperatures will trend warmer. Low: 42. High: 71. Winds: E 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Rain chances will be increasing throughout the day as the temperatures will hold in the 60s an 70s. We could see a few strong storms as well. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 56. High: 68. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Rain will continue into Saturday. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 60. High: 72. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few showers will linger Sunday morning. However, we should begin to see a bit of clearing trend starting Sunday evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 69. Winds: N 10 MPH.