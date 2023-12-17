TONIGHT: Clear. Low 42. Wind SW 5-10, Becoming N After Midnight.
MONDAY: Sunny. High 62. Wind N 10.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 35. Wind N 5.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 56. Wind SE 5-10.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 40. High 66.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Low 50. High 65.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers After Midnight. Low 54.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. High 64.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Chance of Showers. Low 58.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Showers. High 65.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 59.
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. High 67.
