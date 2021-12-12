Sunday Evening Forecast: Clouds return Monday as warmer weather returns

THIS EVENING: Clear sky and cool. Temperatures drop back into the 40s and some 30s before 10 PM. Wind: Light SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Patchy frost likely, along with a light freeze in NE areas. Clouds return across southern counties between 4 AM – 7 AM. Elsewhere, mainly clear. Not as cold. Lows: lower to middle 30s north of I-20, middle 30s from I-20 to HWY 84, and upper 30s to near 40 south of HWY 84. Wind: SE 5 mph, making it feel like the 30s to upper 20s area-wide.

MONDAY: Clouds increase during the day. A 10% chance of a light shower or sprinkle. Highs: upper 50s to near 60. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and a lot warmer. A 10% to 20% chance of light rain. Low: 59. High: 73. Wind: SSE 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Very muggy and mostly cloudy. Low rain chance, less than 20%. Low: 66. High: 78. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain showers appear possible, a 30% to 40% chance. Mostly cloudy and humid. Low: 68. High: 74. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Still humid, a 20% to 30% chance of rain or t-storms, increasing to a 40% chance Friday night into Saturday morning. Low: 66. High: 75. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cold front moves in and falling temperatures are expected. Rain chances at 40%. Morning temperatures begin from the 50s to lower 60s, and fall into the middle/lower 50s for the afternoon. Wind: North 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cold with rain chances continuing, a 40% probability. Low: 39. High: 46. Wind: NE 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.