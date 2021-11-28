Sunday Evening Forecast: Cold night, warm afternoons as December nears

THIS EVENING: Clear and cool. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: NW 5 mph to Calm.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and colder. Patchy fog and frost by morning. Lows: middle to lower 30s, nearly everyone should stay above freezing.

MONDAY: Sunny and slightly warmer. High: 71. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cool morning. Mostly sunny skies. Warming up more. Low: 45. High: 74. Wind: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1: Partly cloudy and breezy. Very warm. Low: 53. High: 75. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More clouds at times, remaining unseasonably warm. Low: 56. High: 76. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase into the afternoon. A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. Low: 58. High: 75. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 61. High: 74. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 30% chance of rain ahead of a cold front. Mostly cloudy and still mild. Low: 64. High: 70. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph.

