THIS EVENING: Mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping from the 50s into the 30s. Wind: NNW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Patchy freezing fog possible from 2 AM to 9 AM, mainly closer to the Louisiana border. Limited impacts to bridges and overpasses are possible. Low: 28. Wind: NNW 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies, with a few less clouds in Deep East Texas. High: 63. Wind: E 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with warming temperatures. Low: 39. High: 68. Wind: SW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies continue, along with our warming trend. Low: 41. High: 73. Wind: SW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Warmer with partly cloudy skies. Low: 43. High: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 53. High: 75. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and increasingly humid. A 20% chance of showers. Low: 61. High: 76. Wind: SW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 62. High: 78. Wind: SE 15 mph.