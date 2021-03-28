Sunday Evening Forecast: Cooler temperatures arrive mid-week

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and cool. Temperatures head to the 50s after 8 PM. Wind: North, NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear & colder. Lows: lower 40s and upper 30s. Wind: NE, turning SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and a warmer day. Highs: middle 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds return by morning and a mostly cloudy day. Breezy and milder. Lows: near 50. Highs: middle 70s to near 80. Wind: South 15 mph. A 20% chance of rain by evening, a 40% chance of rain and storms overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Cold front arriving, and a 20% chance of rain from 7 AM – 10 AM. Cooler and mostly cloudy. Low: 50. High: 59. Wind: NE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Much cooler to begin the month of April. Sunshine. Low: 39. High: 65. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Patchy frost to start the day. Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower in the afternoon and evening. Low: 35. High: 67. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with a 20% chance of rain across southern areas. Low: 50. High: 68. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 52. High: 74. Wind: South 10 mph.