Sunday Evening Forecast: Cooler weather & rain chances this week

THIS EVENING: Clear sky and mild. Temperatures fall to the 60s. Wind: South, turning SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear, but some clouds return to the counties west of HWY 69 by morning. Patchy fog also possible in east areas. Lows: middle to a few lower 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Staying dry and warm with an increase in humidity. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT into TUESDAY MORNING: A cold front moves in and will bring a 20% chance of showers or drizzle. Lows: mid-50s to lower 60s. Wind: South, turning NW 10 mph for central and northern areas, south of HWY 79 a light south wind by daybreak Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and not as warm. A 30% chance of showers or an isolated thunderstorm.. Low: 57. High: 73. Wind: NE 10 mph. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, a 40% chance of rain and a few storms.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers and storms end, a 40% chance. Then, mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible. Low: 55. High: 68. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Spotty showers with a mostly cloudy sky, chance of rain at 30%. Low: 53. High: 70. Wind: East 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain chances increase to a 40% chance under cloudy skies. Cooler. Low: 53. High: 65. Wind: East 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly to mostly cloudy. Only a 20% chance of rain and cooler. Low: 51. High: 62. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds decreasing, allowing for more sunshine. Temperatures still below normal. Low: 48. High: 65. Wind: North 10 mph.

