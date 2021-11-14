Sunday Evening Forecast: Dry and warm to start the new week

THIS EVENING: Mostly clear skies. Temperatures dropping from the 60s into the 50s. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: ENE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Warm. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and mild. Low: 58. High: 81. Wind: S 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 63. High: 82. Wind: S 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers possible as a cold front moves through. Lows in the low-50s to low-60s. Chance of rain: 30%.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the low-60s to upper-60s. Wind: NE 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain: 30%.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 42. Highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: ESE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Low: 48. High: 70. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Chance of rain: 20%.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Low: 54. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Chance of rain: 20%.