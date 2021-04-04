Sunday Evening Forecast: Dry start to the week

TONIGHT: We’ll see clouds at times but that won’t prevent our temperatures from falling into the 50s. Low: 56. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Passing clouds are expected throughout the day. However, a strong southerly wind will drive temperatures close to the 80s. High: 79. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly warmer. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday night but rain will not affect outdoor plans for your Tuesday. Low: 60. High: 82. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are expected as a cold front approaches from the west. A few storms cloud be strong to severe (especially to the north of interstate 20). Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 80. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: A slight chance of leftover storms very early in the morning, otherwise we’ll see a clearing trend will return with the sunshine which should warm us up again. Low: 58. High: 78. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with some spotty showers returning in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 54. High: 82. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and thunderstorms and the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 56. High: 81. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and thunderstorms and the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 76. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.