This weather pattern in which we experience a few days of dry weather followed by a couple of days of wet weather will continue this week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 52. Wind S 5-10.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 71. Wind S 10-20 G 30.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 57. Wind S 15-20 G 30.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. 50% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. High 68. Wind SE 10-15 G 25.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. 80% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms before noon. Showers after noon. High 60. Mostly Clear Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Low 42. High 63.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Low 38. High 51.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Low 32. High 54.