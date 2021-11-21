Sunday Evening Forecast: Drying out for Monday, more rain by Thanksgiving

THIS EVENING: Scattered showers, with a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures falling from the 70s into the 50s. Wind: N 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds begin to decrease from north to south. Lows in the mid-40s north to low-50s south. Wind: N 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, with a bit more cloud cover in Deep East Texas in the morning. Highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with a chilly start and a comfortable afternoon. Low: 39. High: 70. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the evening. Low: 50. High: 72. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 60% chance of rain, with some locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper-50s.

THANKSGIVING: A 40% of showers, with some areas of heavy rain mainly in Deep East Texas. Shower chances look to lower during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Wind: SW 10, changing to N 10 mph during the day.

BLACK FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Low: 43. High: 58. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in the Deep East Texas. A 10% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 38. High: 65. Wind: SSW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny, with a bit more cloud cover in Deep East Texas. Low: 42. High: 66. Wind: N 5 mph.