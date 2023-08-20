A Red Flag Warning for Extremely High Fire Danger will be in effect Monday from 7:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. The lack of rainfall, very low humidity, and gusty winds will create conditions in which wildfires can start and spread quickly.



TONIGHT: Clear. Low 80. Wind E 5-15.

MONDAY: Sunny & Hot. High 104. Heat Index 110. Wind E 5-15.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 81. Wind E 5-10.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Hot. High 104. Heat Index 110. Wind E 5-10 Gusts to 20.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY. Sunny & Hot. Lows 80-82. Highs 103-107.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY. Mostly Sunny & Hot. 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Lows near 80. Highs 101-105.