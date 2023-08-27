A weak cold front drifting southward across East Texas has brought thunderstorms and a little relief from the excessive heat.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 76. Wind NE 5-10.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. 20% Chance of Morning Showers & Thunderstorms. High 93. Wind NE 5-10.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 73. Wind NE 5-10.
TUESDAY-SUNDAY: Sunny & Hot. Highs mid-90s to 100. Lows low to mid 70s.
