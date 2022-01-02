Sunday Evening Forecast: Hard freeze Monday morning

Hard Freeze expected. A Hard Freeze Warning for Houston & Trinity counties through Monday morning

THIS EVENING: All clouds have cleared. Breezy through 9 PM but winds are slowly decreasing. Temperatures into the 20s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph to North 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear & cold. Hard freeze Monday morning with very light wind. Lows Monday morning in the lower 20s and in the Teens. Wind: North 5 mph.

MONDAY: Very cold morning. Sunshine and a milder afternoon (still cool). High: 50. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. Low: 31. High: 63. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. A cold front moving in. Mild, but breezy and feeling cooler in the afternoon. Low: 47. High: 60. Wind: NE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds and cooler. A stronger push of colder air moving in the evening. Low: 36. High: 52. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, very cold. Low: 24. High: 48. Wind: East 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. A 20% chance of rain. Milder. Low: 40. High: 58. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More clouds and a 20% to 30% chance of rain with a cold front. Low: 56. High: 62. Wind: North 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.