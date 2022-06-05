TONIGHT: A couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms early. After midnight, we’ll see a few clouds roll in. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a couple of degrees warmer. Low: 74. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and very warm. Low: 75. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a couple of pop-up storms. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 74. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 98. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with pop showers possible. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 71. High: 95. Winds: NE 10 MPH.