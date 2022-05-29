TONIGHT: The humidity will firmly stay in place with warm temperatures We’ll see more clear sky before midnight and more clouds after midnight. Low: 71. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW (MEMORIAL DAY): Mostly sunny, breezy, hot, & humid for your Memorial Day afternoon. We’ll see a few clouds in the morning followed by sunshine and humidity in the afternoon. Watch out for some strong winds in the afternoon. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 73. High: 94. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A few passing clouds as it will be hot and humid through the afternoon. Low: 72. High: 93. Winds: S 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: North 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 89. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 69. High: 92. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 70. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.