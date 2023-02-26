The strong storm system that has been pounding California has moved eastward and is now driving a cold front into West Texas. Winds will increase tonight, and there will be a possibility of severe storms across the Central and South Plains. East Texas will experience the high winds but should avoid most if not all of the severe weather.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low 56. Wind S 15-20 increasing to 25-30 with 45 mph gusts after midnight.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 72. Wind W 5-15 G 25.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 50. Wind S 5.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 81. Wind SW 5-15.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 65.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 40% chance of showers & thunderstorms. High 77.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% chance of showers & thunderstorms. Low 61.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60% chance of showers & thunderstorms. High 75.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 60% chance of showers & thunderstorms. Low 40.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 57.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 37.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 64.