THIS EVENING: Mainly clear skies with temperatures dropping from the low-90s in the upper-70s. Wind: S to SE at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy in the early morning, then partly cloudy through the rest of the day. Highs in the low-90. Heat index between 95 and 100.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with humid conditions continuing. Low: 72. High: 92. Heat index around 95. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 69. High: 92. Heat index around 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 68. High: 93. Wind: S 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 70. High: 91. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with a 10% chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Low: 69. High: 89. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Low: 67. High: 87. Wind: NW 10 mph.