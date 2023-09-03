An upper low continues to spin over North Texas. That has drawn moisture northward into East Texas. Scattered thunderstorms are expected again Monday.



TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. 30% Chance of Thunderstorms until 10:00 P.M. Low 76. Wind NE 5-10.

LABOR DAY: Sunny & Hot. 20% Chance of Afternoon Thunderstorms. High 98. Heat Index 105. Wind S 5-10.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 77. Wind S 10-15.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. 30% Chance of Thunderstorms. High 98. Wind S 10-15.

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY: Sunny & Hot. Isolated Thunderstorms Saturday. Highs 98-102. Lows 74-78.