TONIGHT: Freezing Rain & Sleet. Low 19. Wind Chill 9. Wind N 10. Ice Accumulation Less Than 1/10th of an Inch. Sleet Accumulation Less Than 1/2 Inch.

MONDAY(MLK DAY): Freezing Rain & Sleet Before 3 P.M. Followed By a Slight Chance of Snow & Sleet. High 27. Wind Chill 8. Wind N 10. Ice Accumulation Less Than 1/10th Inch. Snow & Sleet Accumulation Less Than 1/2 Inch.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 14. Wind Chill 0. Wind N 10-15.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 28. Wind Chill 0. Wind N 5-15.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 16. Wind N 5.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 43.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 31.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 56.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 29.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 41.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 22.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 41.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 24.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 43.