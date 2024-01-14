TONIGHT: Freezing Rain & Sleet. Low 19. Wind Chill 9. Wind N 10. Ice Accumulation Less Than 1/10th of an Inch. Sleet Accumulation Less Than 1/2 Inch.
MONDAY(MLK DAY): Freezing Rain & Sleet Before 3 P.M. Followed By a Slight Chance of Snow & Sleet. High 27. Wind Chill 8. Wind N 10. Ice Accumulation Less Than 1/10th Inch. Snow & Sleet Accumulation Less Than 1/2 Inch.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 14. Wind Chill 0. Wind N 10-15.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 28. Wind Chill 0. Wind N 5-15.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 16. Wind N 5.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 43.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 31.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 56.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 29.
FRIDAY: Sunny. High 41.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 22.
SATURDAY: Sunny. High 41.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 24.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 43.
