TONIGHT: A few storms to our NE, otherwise skies will be mostly clear and muggy. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 79. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 100. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
THURSDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 80. High: 101. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 101. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 80. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.