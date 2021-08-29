Sunday Evening Forecast: Low rain chances & humid end to August

Weather Forecasts

LIVE Coverage of Ida in Louisiana.

THIS EVENING: A few showers in east and southeast areas. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Wind: NE to North 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: More clouds and a 20% chance of rain. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hotter. Only a 20% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds, but more sun and hotter. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and hot. Low: 74. High: 96. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 72. High: 94. Wind: East 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and not as humid. Low: 70. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and hot. Low: 71. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

