Mild and dry weather will continue across East Texas through the next few days.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 55. Wind E 5.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 72. Wind E 5.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 53. Wind E 5.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 73. Wind E 5-10.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 52.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 76.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 81.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 63.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 83.