Scattered thunderstorms will continue to develop during the afternoons this week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Thunderstorms before 4:00 a.m. Low 70. Wind S 15 G 25 mph.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Afternoon Thunderstorms. High 87. Wind SW 10-15.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 50% Chance of Thunderstorms. Low 70. High 85.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Thunderstorms. Low 67. High 81.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Chance of Thunderstorms. Low 67. High 83.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Thunderstorms. Low 68. High 85.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Thunderstorms. Low 69. High 83.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Thunderstorms. Low 68. High 84.