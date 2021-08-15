Sunday Evening Forecast: More storms as temperatures rise

THIS EVENING: A few showers and storms under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: East, NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Isolated showers, a 30% chance. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and mild. Patchy fog. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Wind: East 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: More storms possible in the afternoon, a 30% chance. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered t-storms expected in the afternoon, a 30% chance. Hotter. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Thunderstorms should increase, a 40% chance. Low: 75. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain, and trending warmer and hotter. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and muggy. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sun and hot. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: South 10 mph. Heat index temperatures around or above 105°.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly suny. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: South 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.