TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 30. Calm wind becoming south 5 mph in the evening.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon. High 49. Southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 25. Calm wind becoming north 5 mph in the evening.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 48. Wind southeast 5 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 36.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High 67.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 62.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of showers early. Then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy. High 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy. Low 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

FRIDAY NIGHT: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Low 53.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 66.



