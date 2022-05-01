THIS EVENING: Increasing clouds with a 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly in Deep East Texas. Temperatures dropping from the 80s into the 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy to start, with clouds decreasing in the afternoon. A 40% chance of rain and storms. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out in our northwestern counties, with damaging winds and quarter sized hail as the main threats. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: S 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20%-30% chance of showers. Low: 71. High: 85. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 87. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 83. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 64. High: 84. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 63. High: 87. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Very warm. Low: 66. High: 89. Wind: S 10-15 mph.