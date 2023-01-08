Patchy frost is expected to form north of I-20 Monday morning.
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds becoming Mostly Cloudy after midnight. Low 40. Wind calm.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64. Wind South 5 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Low 50. Wind South 5 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72. Wind Southwest 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 59.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 40.
THURSDAY: Sunny. High 61.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 40.
FRIDAY: Sunny. High 58.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 37.
SATURDAY: Sunny. High 61.