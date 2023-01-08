Patchy frost is expected to form north of I-20 Monday morning.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds becoming Mostly Cloudy after midnight. Low 40. Wind calm.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64. Wind South 5 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Low 50. Wind South 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72. Wind Southwest 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 59.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 40.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 61.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 40.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 58.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 37.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 61.