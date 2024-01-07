TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. 40% Chance of Rain After 3 A.M. Low 45. Wind SE 10-20 Gusts to 30.

MONDAY: Rain & Thunderstorms. Up to an Inch of Rain. High 58. Wind SE 20-30 Becoming SW 10-20 After Noon. Gusts Up to 45.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 35. Wind SW 10-15 Becoming W 15-20 After Midnight. Gusts to 35.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 47. Wind W 20-25 Gusts to 40.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 32. Wind W 5-15 Gusts to 25 Becoming S After Midnight.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 58.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 42.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 65.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers. Low 41.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 30% Chance of Morning Showers. High 53.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 25.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 45.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 33.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 55.