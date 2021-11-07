Sunday Evening Forecast: Rain chances don’t return until Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Clear skies. Temperatures dropping from the 60s into the 50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with areas of patchy fog. Lows in the low-to-mid-40s. Wind: S 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Areas of morning fog through 9 o’clock, then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing cloud cover. Lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. High: 79. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers developing in the afternoon, mainly north of Hwy-79. Low: 58. High: 80. Wind: S 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain: 20%.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder. Low: 60. Chance of rain: 40%.

THURSDAY: A cold front moves through in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Chance of rain: 20%.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 45. High: 66. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cold start, then mainly sunny. Low: 38. Highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: N 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 39. High: 68. Wind: W 5-10 mph.