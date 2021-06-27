Sunday Evening Forecast: Rain chances return as June ends

THIS EVENING: Isolated showers and a few storms through 9 PM. Partly cloudy and humid. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Becoming cloudy. A 20% to 30% chance of rain and storms by early Monday morning. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Rain and storms likely and increasing after 11 AM, a 60% chance. Not as warm but still muggy. High: 87. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered storms in the afternoon, a 40% chance. Mostly cloudy and humid. Low: 73. High: 88. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Hit and miss t-storms in the afternoon, a 30% chance. Low: 72. High: 91. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY, JULY 1: A few t-storms possible, otherwise more sunshine and hotter. Chance of rain at 30%. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a 40% chance of rain by late afternoon and into the night. Low: 74. High: 89. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain and storms possible, a 40% chance. Not as warm. Low: 73. High: 80. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY, FOURTH OF JULY: A 20% to 30% chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy and slightly less humid. Low: 70. High: 86. Wind: North 10 mph.

Take a moment to download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.