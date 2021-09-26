Sunday Evening Forecast: Rain chances return this work week

THIS EVENING: Mostly sunny and mild with temperatures falling through the 80s and into the 70s. Winds: S 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with humidity increasing slightly, especially in Deep East Texas. Lows in the low-to-mid-60s. Winds: S 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers in Deep East Texas. More humid with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Winds: S 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Thunder possible. Highs in the upper-80s. Winds: S 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain and thunder. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Winds: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Periods of rain and thunder. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Winds: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper-80s. Winds: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Winds: SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Winds: E 5 mph.