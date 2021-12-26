Sunday Evening Forecast: Rain returns by Tuesday

THIS EVENING: Mostly clear, warm, and breezy. Temperatures dropping from the 70s into the 60s. Wind: S 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with clouds increasing towards sunrise. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: SSW 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and warm. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Lows: upper-60s. Highs: mid-70s. Wind: SW 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 40% chance of showers and storms. An isolated strong storm with wind gusts up to 50 mph cannot be ruled out. Lows: mid-60s. Highs: low-70s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Lows: low-50s. Highs: low-70s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Lows: upper-50s. Highs: mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY (SATURDAY): Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers as a cold front moves in. Low: mid-60s. High: mid-70s. Wind: SW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and much colder. Low: mid-30s. High: low-50s. Wind: NW 15 mph.