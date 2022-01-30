THIS EVENING: Clouds on the increase with temperatures dropping from the 60s into the 50s. Wind: SSW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-to-upper-40s. Wind: S 5 mph.

TOMORROW: A 60% chance of rain in Houston and Trinity Counties, decreasing to a 40% chance of rain for the rest of Deep East Texas. A 30% chance of showers elsewhere. Highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in East Texas and a 30% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 53. High: 68. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 40% chance of rain late in the day. Storms possible, mainly in Deep East Texas. Low: 57. High: 67.

THURSDAY: Much colder, with a 40% chance of rain, mainly in the morning. A wintry mix is possible into the early afternoon. Minor impacts to roadways possible. Morning temperatures in the mid-30s to low-40s, with afternoon temperatures in the low-to-mid-30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a very cold start. Low: 19. High: 39. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 21. High: 46. Wind: E 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 29. High: 50. Wind: NE 5 mph.