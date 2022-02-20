THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy skies continue. Temperatures staying mainly in the 60s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of late-night showers. Lows in the upper-50s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of on and off showers. An isolated thunderstorm is possible during the first half of the day in Deep East Texas. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SW 15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT: A 40% chance of showers and storms. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible north of I-20, with 60 mph wind gusts as the primary threat. Lows in the upper-60s.

TUESDAY: A 40% chance of showers and storms as a cold front slowly pushes across our area. Highs in the upper-70s to around 80. Wind: SW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Colder with a 40% chance of rain. A wintry mix is possible at times in our far-northwestern areas, but with temperatures likely above-freezing, no travel impacts are expected at this time. Low: 41. High: 45. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: A 40% chance of rain. A wintry mix is possible at times in our far-northwestern areas, but with temperatures likely above-freezing, no travel impacts are expected at this time. Low: 36. High: 44. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 28. High: 46. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 33. High: 49. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 34. High: 58. Wind: NE 5 mph.