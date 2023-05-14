A low pressure area moving northward through East Texas brought more heavy rainfall to the area Sunday afternoon. Activity shouold decrease during the evening.
TONIGHT: Showers & Thunderstorms likely before 10 p.m. Low 67. Wind S 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: 30% Chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High 84. Wind SW 5-10.
TUESDAY: 40% Chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Low 65. High 81. Wind NW 5-10.
WEDNESDAY: 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Low 61. High 81.
THURSDAY: Sunny. Low 61. High 84.
FRIDAY: 30% Chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Low 65. High 86.
SATURDAY: 20% Chance of thunderstorms. Low 64. High 80.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low 62. High 80.
