THIS EVENING: Mostly clear skies. Temperatures dropping from the 70s into the upper-50s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies turn mostly cloudy towards daybreak. Lows in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TOMORROW (SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY): A few light showers in the morning, then strong storms likely heading into the late afternoon and evening. Numerous severe storms are possible, with all modes of severe weather possible including damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Click here for more details. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: SE 20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Numerous severe storms possible. All modes of severe weather are possible, including damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Flash flooding is also possible, especially in Deep East Texas. Lows in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: W 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Periods of heavy rain and storms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid-60s north to low-70s south. Wind: W 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, will a bit less cloud cover in Deep East Texas. Low: 44. High: 61. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 40. High: 62. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 38. High: 70. Wind: W 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 46. High: 73. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 44. High: 75. Wind: S 10 mph.