Severe Thunderstorms are likely tonight in our area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Anderson, Henderson, Van Zandt, Rains and Hopkins counties until 11:00 p.m.

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms likely, Some could be severe. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats. Low 70. Wind S 10 gusts 20.

MONDAY: Showers & Thunderstorms likely, some possibly severe. High 85. Wind N 5-10 in the morning.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 69. Wind NE 5-10.

TUESDAY-SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows 67-69. Highs 87-90.