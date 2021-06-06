Sunday Evening Forecast: Showers and storm chances continue into Monday

TONIGHT: A few showers and thunderstorms are expected, especially close to daybreak tomorrow morning. A few storms could produce heavy rainfall and flooding. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 71. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day (especially in the morning). Some storms will produce heavy rainfall and enhance our flash flooding threat. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 84. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 88. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible while skies will remain partly cloudy. heat and humidity will return. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 89. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and humid. Low: 73. High: 88. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 72. High: 87. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 72. High: 89. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.