THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. An isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out, with 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail as the threats. Temperatures dropping from the 90s into the 80s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low-70s. Wind: S 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 40% chance in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 20% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 71. High: 93. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 30% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 20% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 70. High: 90. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 10% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 20% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 69. High: 89. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 88. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 69. High: 89. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.