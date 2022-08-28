THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas through 10 pm. Temperatures dropping from the 90s into the 80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 40% chance in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 90. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chancer of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 90. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 89. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 30% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 70. High: 89. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 87. Wind: E 5-10 mph.