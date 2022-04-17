THIS EVENING: A 30% chance of showers and storms. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out through 7 pm, with large hail as the main threat. Temperatures dropping from the 70s into the 60s and some 50s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A 20% chance of a shower early in Deep East Texas. Lows ranging from the low-50s north to the upper-50s south. Patchy fog may develop in spots. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Morning clouds and some fog will give way to afternoon sunshine. Highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase throughout the day. Low: 49. High: 76. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 62. High: 81. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 69. High: 84. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 68. High: 87. Wind: SE 15 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 67. High: 86. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 65. High: 83. Wind: S 10 mph.