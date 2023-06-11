TONIGHT: Isolated storms are possible through 2 AM. Some storms could be strong with some wind and hail. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong with wind and hail. Chance of rain: 20%. High” 92. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 93. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Storms will be fairly isolated, again. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 73. High: 96. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.