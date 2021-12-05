Sunday Evening Forecast: Storms return late tonight

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Temperatures staying in the 70s. Wind: S 15 mph. Wind could gust up to 20 mph at times.

TONIGHT: A 90% chance of rain and storms, especially after midnight. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible, with damaging winds as the main threat. Lows in the mid-60s to low-70s. Wind: SW 15 mph. Winds could gust up to 20 mph outside of any thunderstorms.

TOMORROW: A 70% chance of rain and storms, mainly in the morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-50s in the afternoon. Wind: NE 15 mph. Winds could gust up to 25 mph at times.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 10% chance of showers. Low: 42. High: 59. Wind: ESE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, with a few more clouds and a 10% chance of morning showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 50. High: 67. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 53. High: 77. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, with a few more clouds and a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 60. High: 78. Wind: S 15 mph.

SATURDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 64. High: 70. Wind: SW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 44. High: 61. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.