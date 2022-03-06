THIS EVENING: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Storms possible after 8 PM. Temperatures falling from the upper-70s into the upper-60s. Wind: S 15 mph.

TONIGHT: A 60% chance of rain and storms as a cold front moves in. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible north of I-20, with 60 mph wind gusts as the main threat. Temperatures dropping mainly into the 50s behind the front. Wind: SW, changing to the NW after the cold frontal passage at 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, mainly during the morning hours. Much cooler. Afternoon temperatures mainly in the low-50s. Wind: NNW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Severe weather is not expected. There is a 30% chance of showers elsewhere. Low: 37. High: 52. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, with some more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 39. High: 62. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 41. High: 73. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and colder. A 30% chance of showers in Deep East Texas, with a 20% chance of showers elsewhere. Low: 39. High: 51. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a widespread freeze likely in the morning. Low: 28. High: 54. Wind: N 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies. A freeze possible in Deep East Texas and along the I-30 corridor. Low: 34. High: 67. Wind: S 10 mph.