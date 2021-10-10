Sunday Evening Forecast: Strong storms overnight, more rain chances this week

Tornado Watch until 2 AM Monday for the following counties: Anderson, Henderson, Hopkins, Rains, & Van Zandt.

Click here for weather alert information by county.

THIS EVENING: Windy & humid. Partly cloudy skies. Storms are likely after 10 PM for west counties. Temperatures in the 80s to the 70s. Wind: South 15-25 mph, gusts 20-30 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 90% chance of t-storms for all of East Texas. Severe storms are possible, with hail and damaging winds the primary concern. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Mainly north of I-20. Storms ending by 7 AM Monday in Deep East Texas. Lows by Monday morning: middle 60s in NW areas to near 70 southeast. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of rain through 11 AM. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Milder. Highs: middle 80s. Wind: WNW 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT into TUESDAY MORNING: Clouds increasing after 12 AM. More humid by daybreak. Lows: middle 60s, rising to near 70 by 7 AM. Wind: East, turning South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. A 30% chance of rain and storms with a warm front moving north. High: 87. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms, especially west of HWY 259. Low: 73. High: 87. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: A 40% chance of storms with mostly cloudy skies. Low: 70. High: 84. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More periods of rain and a few storms, chances at 30%. Cold front moving in by the afternoon and evening. Low: 70. High: 83. Wind: Southwest, turning North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Much cooler with sunshine. Low: 54. High: 78. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and seasonal. Low: 48. High: 81. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.