Sunday Evening Forecast: Strong storms possible tonight into Monday

THIS EVENING: Scattered strong storms develop through the evening. Gusty winds and heavy rain the primary concern, isolated severe storm risk. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: Southwest to North 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with storms likely, a 40% chance. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: North 5 mph.

MONDAY: Cold front moves in with storms and rain expected through the afternoon, chances to 60%. Highs: lower to middle 80s, near 90 south. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. A 20% chance of rain in southern areas. Low: 71. High: 89. Wind: East 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Milder morning. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy sky. Turning warmer. Low: 72. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and a few clouds. Breezy and hotter. Low: 73. High: 95. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and very humid. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon. Low: 77. High: 98. Wind: SW 10 mph.

